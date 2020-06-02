Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd, Bodal Chemicals Ltd, IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd and Genus Paper & Boards Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 02 June 2020.

Aarvee Denims & Exports Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 12.36 at 11:59 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 47628 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2991 shares in the past one month.

Pioneer Embroideries Ltd surged 19.95% to Rs 21.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19003 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 942 shares in the past one month.

Bodal Chemicals Ltd spiked 19.91% to Rs 53.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.94 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65700 shares in the past one month.

IL&FS Investment Managers Ltd jumped 19.83% to Rs 2.78. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9719 shares in the past one month.

Genus Paper & Boards Ltd rose 19.82% to Rs 5.26. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15499 shares in the past one month.

