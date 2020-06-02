Bajaj Finserv Ltd up for fifth session

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is quoting at Rs 4985, up 4.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 40.29% in last one year as compared to a 17.64% drop in NIFTY and a 25.88% drop in the Nifty Financial Services.

Bajaj Finserv Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4985, up 4.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.33% on the day, quoting at 9956.7. The Sensex is at 33757.23, up 1.36%. Bajaj Finserv Ltd has risen around 4.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Bajaj Finserv Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9873.5, up 2.36% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.43 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4983.55, up 4.59% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 113.68 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

