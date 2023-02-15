Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 554.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.12% to Rs 153.29 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 554.87% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.12% to Rs 153.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.153.2989.5818.163.5227.696.3425.594.2620.173.08

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)