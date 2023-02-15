Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 554.87% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Tata Steel gains after board approves merging 7 group metal cos
Adani Enterprises, Coal India, Britannia Industries in focus
Escorts Kubota gains as total sales jumps 16% YoY in January
TIL spurts on plan to rope in strategic investor
Escorts Kubota achieves 7.2% growth in Oct tractor sales
-
Sales rise 71.12% to Rs 153.29 croreNet profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 554.87% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.12% to Rs 153.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.2989.58 71 OPM %18.163.52 -PBDT27.696.34 337 PBT25.594.26 501 NP20.173.08 555
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU