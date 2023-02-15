JUST IN
Business Standard

Bajaj Steel Industries standalone net profit rises 554.87% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 71.12% to Rs 153.29 crore

Net profit of Bajaj Steel Industries rose 554.87% to Rs 20.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 71.12% to Rs 153.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 89.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales153.2989.58 71 OPM %18.163.52 -PBDT27.696.34 337 PBT25.594.26 501 NP20.173.08 555

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:39 IST

