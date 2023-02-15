Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 26.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 18.25 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services declined 26.26% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

