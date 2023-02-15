JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shyam Metalics & Energy consolidated net profit declines 84.04% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Reliable Data Services consolidated net profit declines 26.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 12.93% to Rs 18.25 crore

Net profit of Reliable Data Services declined 26.26% to Rs 0.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 12.93% to Rs 18.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 16.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales18.2516.16 13 OPM %13.0413.74 -PBDT1.781.62 10 PBT1.621.51 7 NP0.730.99 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:39 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU