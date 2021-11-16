Bandhan Bank Ltd in demand

Bandhan Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 317.25, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.04% in last one year as compared to a 40.49% gain in NIFTY and a 31.73% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Bandhan Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 317.25, up 1.49% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 18086.4. The Sensex is at 60618.42, down 0.17%. Bandhan Bank Ltd has dropped around 4.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Bandhan Bank Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38702.35, down 0.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 30.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 317.95, up 1.35% on the day. Bandhan Bank Ltd is down 10.04% in last one year as compared to a 40.49% gain in NIFTY and a 31.73% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

