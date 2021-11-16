Kesoram Inds board to mull fund raising

The board of Kesoram Industries will meet on Saturday, 20 November 2021, to consider various fund raising options.

Kesoram Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of cement, tyre and rayon.

On a consolidated basis, Kesoram Industries reported net loss of Rs 12.02 crore in Q2 September 2021 as against net profit of Rs 6.25 crore in Q2 September 2020. Net sales rose 29.74% to Rs 842.69 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Shares of Kesoram Industries were up 1.51% at Rs 63.95.

In the past one month, the stock has fallen 10.14% as against 1.16% decline in the Sensex. It has risen 52.45% in the past one year compared with 38.98% jump in the Sensex.

