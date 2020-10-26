Bank of Baroda board committee approves raising funds

The capital raising committee of the state-run bank approved raising upto Rs 2,755 crore by issuing Basel-III compliant additional Tier-I bonds in single or multiple tranches.Bank of Baroda (BoB) will consider Q2 earnings on 29 October 2020. The bank posted a net loss of Rs 864.26 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 709.87 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income declined 2.6% to Rs 20,312.44 crore in Q1 June 2020 over Q1 June 2019.
Bank of Baroda is a public sector bank. The Government of India held 71.60% stake in BoB as on 30 September 2020.
Shares of Bank of Baroda rose 0.69% to Rs 43.50 on BSE. The scrip jumped 20.66% from its 52-week low of Rs 36.05 hit on 20 May 2020.
