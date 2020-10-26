Volumes spurt at Coforge Ltd counter

-
Coforge Ltd notched up volume of 11.9 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 58.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20387 shares
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 26 October 2020.
Coforge Ltd notched up volume of 11.9 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 58.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 20387 shares. The stock slipped 5.48% to Rs.2,250.75. Volumes stood at 19759 shares in the last session.
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd registered volume of 2.52 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 23.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 10862 shares. The stock rose 4.28% to Rs.578.00. Volumes stood at 82566 shares in the last session.
JM Financial Ltd recorded volume of 2.64 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 19.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13201 shares. The stock gained 4.26% to Rs.83.25. Volumes stood at 18994 shares in the last session.
Indian Energy Exchange Ltd clocked volume of 10.36 lakh shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 19.73 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 52501 shares. The stock gained 0.03% to Rs.195.00. Volumes stood at 52893 shares in the last session.
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd witnessed volume of 3805 shares by 10:54 IST on BSE, a 9.53 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 399 shares. The stock increased 5.41% to Rs.675.20. Volumes stood at 637 shares in the last session.
