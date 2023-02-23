Bank of Baroda eases for fifth straight session

Bank of Baroda is quoting at Rs 154.45, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 53.68% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 13.59% spurt in the index.

Bank of Baroda fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 154.45, down 1.69% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 17576.2. The Sensex is at 59835.52, up 0.15%.Bank of Baroda has lost around 13.21% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which Bank of Baroda is a constituent, has eased around 6.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39995.9, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 176.35 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 340.34 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.32 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

