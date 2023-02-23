Ashok Leyland Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 140.6, down 1.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 23.71% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 22.32% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 140.6, down 1.95% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.12% on the day, quoting at 17576.2. The Sensex is at 59835.52, up 0.15%.Ashok Leyland Ltd has eased around 4.39% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.14% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12989.95, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 89.36 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 109.21 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 140.55, down 1.88% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd jumped 23.71% in last one year as compared to a 8.17% rally in NIFTY and a 22.32% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 38.64 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

