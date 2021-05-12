Bank of India soars 5.69%, up for third straight session

Bank of India is quoting at Rs 73.35, up 5.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 114.79% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% gain in NIFTY and a 82.34% gain in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Bank of India rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 73.35, up 5.69% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48804.34, down 0.73%. Bank of India has added around 2.59% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Bank of India is a constituent, has added around 8.65% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2169.45, up 4.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 138.49 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 69.13 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

