Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd soars 2.1%, Gains for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 228.1, up 2.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48804.34, down 0.73%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 9.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18917.8, up 0.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 246.56 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 103.33 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.48 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

