Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 81.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.55% to Rs 263.64 croreNet profit of Banswara Syntex declined 81.60% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.55% to Rs 263.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 323.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 118.85% to Rs 53.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 1269.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1328.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales263.64323.69 -19 1269.811328.24 -4 OPM %7.9212.11 -11.359.05 - PBDT10.7829.47 -63 108.2277.55 40 PBT-1.5816.34 PL 57.0122.68 151 NP2.6914.62 -82 53.2924.35 119
