Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 81.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.55% to Rs 263.64 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 81.60% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.55% to Rs 263.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 323.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.85% to Rs 53.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 1269.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1328.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

263.64323.691269.811328.247.9212.1111.359.0510.7829.47108.2277.55-1.5816.3457.0122.682.6914.6253.2924.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)