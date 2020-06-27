JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Dynemic Products consolidated net profit rises 42.78% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Banswara Syntex consolidated net profit declines 81.60% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 18.55% to Rs 263.64 crore

Net profit of Banswara Syntex declined 81.60% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 14.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 18.55% to Rs 263.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 323.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 118.85% to Rs 53.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 24.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.40% to Rs 1269.81 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1328.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales263.64323.69 -19 1269.811328.24 -4 OPM %7.9212.11 -11.359.05 - PBDT10.7829.47 -63 108.2277.55 40 PBT-1.5816.34 PL 57.0122.68 151 NP2.6914.62 -82 53.2924.35 119

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 27 2020. 14:42 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU