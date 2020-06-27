Unisys Software and Holding Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sebi slaps Rs 55-lakh fine on 11 entities for fraudulent trade in Unisys Software' shares
Sebi bars 11 entities for fraudulent trading in Unisys Software and Holding Industries scrip
Tera Software standalone net profit rises 264.86% in the December 2019 quarter
Tilaknagar Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 35.77 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Shantai Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.55 crore in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 746.09% to Rs 21.66 croreNet Loss of Unisys Software and Holding Industries reported to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 746.09% to Rs 21.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.26 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 516.17% to Rs 22.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales21.662.56 746 22.863.71 516 OPM %-4.57-42.58 --5.21-19.68 - PBDT-0.99-1.09 9 -1.19-0.73 -63 PBT-1.03-1.14 10 -1.27-0.84 -51 NP-1.02-1.12 9 -1.26-0.82 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU