Barometers turn range bound; broader market rallies

Domestic equity indices were range bound in mid-afternoon trade. At 14:28 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 92.89 points or 0.19% at 48,266.43. The Nifty 50 index gained 43.55 points or 0.31% at 14,189.80.

The broader market rallied. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 1.41% while the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 1.12%.

Buyers outpaced sellers.

On the BSE, 2,016 shares rose and 979 shares fell. A total of 151 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 483.64 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net sellers to the tune of Rs 380.41 crore in the Indian equity market on 6 January 2021, provisional data showed.

COVID-19 Update:

Total COVID-19 confirmed cases worldwide stood at 8,71,97,387 with 18,83,914 deaths. India reported 2,28,083 active cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,50,336 deaths while 1,00,16,859 patients have been discharged, according to the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India.

Total coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries in India crossed the 1-crore mark with over 1.50 lakh deaths on Thursday.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty Bank index rose 0.87% to 32,074.35. The index has added 2.76% in three trading sessions.

IDFC First Bank (up 13.77%), Federal Bank (up 3.78%), Bandhan Bank (up 3.71%), IndusInd Bank (up 3.36%), Axis Bank (up 2.84%), RBL Bank (up 1.85%) and SBI (up 1.28%) were top gainers in Bank Nifty.

Numbers to Track:

In the foreign exchange market, the partially convertible rupee fell to 73.2025 compared with its previous closing of 73.11.

The yield on 10-year benchmark federal paper rose to 5.895% as compared to its previous close of 5.894%.

MCX Gold futures for 5 February 2021 settlement gained 0.76% to Rs 50,891.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, rose 0.06% to 89.555.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for March 2021 settlement rose 39 cents to $54.69 a barrel. The contract surged 1.31% to settle at $54.3 in the previous trading session.

