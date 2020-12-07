Indian Bank spurts 1.23%, up for third straight session

Indian Bank is quoting at Rs 74, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 37.42% in last one year as compared to a 11.67% fall in NIFTY and a 29.55% fall in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

Indian Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 74, up 1.23% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 13331.2. The Sensex is at 45320.13, up 0.53%. Indian Bank has added around 21.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which Indian Bank is a constituent, has added around 24.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1697.95, up 1.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 23.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 28.66 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 10.17 based on TTM earnings ending September 20.

