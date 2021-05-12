BASF India Q4 PAT spurts 25% YoY to Rs 56 cr

-
-
On a standalone basis, BASF India's net profit jumped 24.74% to Rs 55.81 crore on 48% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,805.58 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.
Profit before tax soared 332.64% to Rs 149.09 crore in Q4 March 2021 as against Rs 34.46 crore in Q4 March 2020.
The company's net profit soared 2316.30% to Rs 552.61 crore on 26% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 9,558.34 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020. Profit before tax galloped 8384.44% to Rs 839.96 crore in FY 2021 over FY 2020.
The board has recommended a special dividend of Rs 5 per equity share. This is in addition to a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2021.
BASF India is engaged in providing chemicals, plastics, performance products and crop protection products.
Shares of BASF India declined 3.52% to Rs 2,384.55 on BSE. The scrip hovered in the range of Rs 2,358.25 to Rs 2,469 so far.
