Volumes spurt at AAVAS Financiers Ltd counter

AAVAS Financiers Ltd notched up volume of 92133 shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 45.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2027 shares. The stock rose 1.35% to Rs.2,281.00. Volumes stood at 1916 shares in the last session.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd recorded volume of 5.71 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.22 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 46764 shares. The stock gained 24.25% to Rs.889.55. Volumes stood at 64137 shares in the last session.

Godrej Industries Ltd recorded volume of 1.13 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 12.09 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 9330 shares. The stock gained 14.32% to Rs.581.70. Volumes stood at 4850 shares in the last session.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd registered volume of 1.55 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 8.44 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 18405 shares. The stock slipped 0.45% to Rs.1,477.25. Volumes stood at 12474 shares in the last session.

Siemens Ltd registered volume of 1.34 lakh shares by 10:49 IST on BSE, a 6.07 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 22045 shares. The stock rose 7.16% to Rs.2,088.55. Volumes stood at 23435 shares in the last session.

