Bata India announces change in CEO

Bata India announced that Gunjan Shah has been appointed and taken over as the Wholetime Director and CEO, w.e.f. 21 June 2021.

Sandeep Kataria would now relinquish his position as Wholetime Director and CEO in the Company, effective immediately after the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company, scheduled to be held on 12 August 2021.

