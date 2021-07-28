Dynamatic Technologies completes Airbus Flap Track Beam assemblies order

Dynamatic Technologies has completed 150 ship sets of Airbus A330 Flap Track Beam assemblies and handed them over to Airbus through a virtual event, which was witnessed by senior executives from Airbus in France & India.

This project entails unique collaborative manufacturing in UK & India with high-speed robotic machining at our UK facility and artisanal assembly by skilled craftsmen in India.

This is one of the most successful Make in India programs.

The flaps on the wings, which are instrumental in controlling speed, direction and balance of the aircraft, move along high tech guide rails known as Flap Track Beams. These Flap Track Beams are Class 1 Flight Critical Assemblies that are connected to the wings.

Dynamatic Technologies has been producing Flap Track Beam assemblies for Airbus A330 Aircraft as global single source supplier along with single-aisle Airbus A320 aircraft family on a global single source basis.

