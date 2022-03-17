BEML board to mull fund raising on 22 Mar

The company on Wednesday announced that a meeting of the board of directors will be held on Tuesday, 22 March to consider the recommendation of an interim dividend for the financial year 2021-22.

The board has fixed Thursday, 30 March 2022 as the record date for the purpose of ascertaining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of interim dividend.

BEML is a multi-technology schedule 'A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It has its operation under three business verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As on 31 December 2021, the Government of India held 54.03% stake in BEML.

BEML's consolidated net profit soared 183.73% to Rs 78.51 crore on a 55.59% jump in net sales to Rs 1,133.09 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of BEML were trading 1.48% higher at Rs 1,556.50 on BSE.

