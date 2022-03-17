PNC Infratech advances on receiving bonus for early completion of road project

-
PNC Infratech rose 2.92% to Rs 252.25 after the company announced the receipt of Rs 82.68 crore towards bonus for early completion of one of its EPC projects from Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).
The project involved development of Purvanchal Expressway (Package V) from Sansarpur (Dist. Sultanpur) to Gobindpur (Dist. Azamgarh) Km, in the state of Uttar Pradesh.
The project was completed on 26 October 2021, one hundred thirty-two (132) days ahead of the scheduled completion date. Accordingly, bonus @ 0.04% of the contract price (Rs 1,566 crore), for each day of early completion has been received by the company as per terms of the contract agreement.
PNC Infratech is engaged in infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others.
The company's consolidated net profit declined 52.89% to Rs 82.98 crore despite an 8.84% rise in sales to Rs 1721.82 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
