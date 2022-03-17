Consumer Durables shares gain

Consumer Durables stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index rising 1071.14 points or 2.5% at 43869.22 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Consumer Durables index, Whirlpool of India Ltd (up 5.9%), Rajesh Exports Ltd (up 4.23%),Amber Enterprises India Ltd (up 4.01%),Voltas Ltd (up 2.99%),Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd (up 2.8%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Havells India Ltd (up 2.73%), Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd (up 2.71%), Titan Company Ltd (up 2.4%), Blue Star Ltd (up 1.69%), and Vaibhav Global Ltd (up 1.63%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 812.88 or 1.43% at 57629.53.

The Nifty 50 index was up 232.1 points or 1.37% at 17207.45.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 341.6 points or 1.25% at 27725.42.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 112.25 points or 1.36% at 8381.23.

On BSE,2255 shares were trading in green, 609 were trading in red and 105 were unchanged.

