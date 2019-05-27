BEML standalone net profit declines 13.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 1368.48 crore

Net profit of BEML declined 13.56% to Rs 162.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 187.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 1368.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1252.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 50.95% to Rs 63.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 129.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 3481.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3305.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

1368.481252.603481.063305.4218.5419.126.807.60247.02238.56200.54228.04229.71222.04130.96163.80162.24187.6963.49129.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)