BEML standalone net profit declines 13.56% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 9.25% to Rs 1368.48 croreNet profit of BEML declined 13.56% to Rs 162.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 187.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 9.25% to Rs 1368.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1252.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 50.95% to Rs 63.49 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 129.45 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 5.31% to Rs 3481.06 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3305.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1368.481252.60 9 3481.063305.42 5 OPM %18.5419.12 -6.807.60 - PBDT247.02238.56 4 200.54228.04 -12 PBT229.71222.04 3 130.96163.80 -20 NP162.24187.69 -14 63.49129.45 -51
