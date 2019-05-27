National Oxygen reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.31 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 7.12% to Rs 11.59 crore

Net profit of National Oxygen reported to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 7.12% to Rs 11.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.56 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.87 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.15% to Rs 46.21 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 40.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales11.5910.82 7 46.2140.13 15 OPM %19.5913.59 -18.5711.56 - PBDT1.190.25 376 3.960.05 7820 PBT0.31-0.63 LP 0.42-3.59 LP NP0.31-0.62 LP 3.56-1.87 LP

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 15:12 IST

