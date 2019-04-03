Benchmarks may open higher on positive Asian signals

Trading of 50 index futures on the stock exchange indicates that the could rise 11 points at the opening bell on positive cues from other Asian shares.

Overseas, Asian shares traded higher on Wednesday following a report that said the US and are closer to reaching a trade agreement.

The US and are set to resume trade negotiations in on Wednesday, following last week's talks in Ahead of the meeting, said the two countries "expect to make more headway" in this week's talks. Both economic powerhouses are closer to reaching a deal, according to

In US, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed with small gains on Tuesday, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended in the red.

In economic reports, a report on long-lasting factory goods, or durable goods, in February showed a 1.6% decline, the Commerce Department said.

Closer home, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a net Rs 543.36 crore on 2 April 2019, as per provisional data released by the Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares worth a net Rs 437.70 crore on 2 April 2019, as per provisional data.

Domestic stocks settled higher for the fourth straight trading session yesterday, 2 April 2019. Stocks staged a late-afternoon rally on buying demand in index pivotals. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 184.78 points or 0.48% to 39,056.65. The 50 index rose 44.05 points or 0.38% to 11,713.20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)