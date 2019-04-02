Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index records a surge of 2.32%

Nifty Realty index ended up 2.32% at 273.4 today. The index has added 19.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Godrej Properties Ltd jumped 9.75%, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd gained 3.54% and Oberoi Realty Ltd rose 2.87%.
The Nifty Realty index has decreased 8.00% over last one year compared to the 14.70% spike in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty PSU Bank index increased 1.19% and Nifty Auto index added 1.07% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 added 0.38% to close at 11713.2 while the SENSEX witnessed a rise of 0.48% to close at 39056.65 today.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
