Bharat Dynamics flags off delivery of first heavy weight torpedo Varunastra

Bharat Dynamics announced that Dr G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO flagged off the first Varunastra, the Heavy Weight Torpedo, being delivered to the Indian Navy, at a ceremony held at BDL, Visakhapatnam Unit on 21 November 2020.

Foundation stone was also laid by Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO for setting up of state-of-the-art Central Stores at BDL, Visakhapatnam Unit.

Varunastra or the Heavy Weight Torpedo has been designed and developed by NSTL, Visakhapatnam.

BDL, being the Production Agency, is manufacturing Varunastra at its Visakhapatnam Unit for the Indian Navy. This product is also being offered for export.

