Dwarikesh Sugar Industries commences distillery operations at enhanced capacity

-
ALSO READ
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 36.85% in the March 2020 quarter
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit rises 275.05% in the September 2020 quarter
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries commissions Co2 plant at Dwarikesh Nagar
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries standalone net profit declines 9.18% in the June 2020 quarter
Sugar stocks jump after Govt notifies sugar export quota to EU
-
With effect from 22 November 2020Dwarikesh Sugar Industries announced that the company has obtained necessary approvals from relevant Authorities for commencement of Distillery operations at enhanced capacity of 130 Kilo Liters per day (KLPD) from the earlier capacity of 100 KLPD at Dwarikesh Nagar, Village Bundki, Tehsil Nagina, District Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh w.e.f. 22 November 2020. This added capacity can be used for making a range of distillery products such as Rectified Spirit, Ethanol, Extra Neutral Alcohol (ENA) etc.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU