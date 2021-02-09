Bharat Electronics secures order worth Rs 1000 cr from Ministry of Defence

For supply of SDR-Tac

Bharat Electronics and Ministry of Defence have signed a contract for procurement of Software Defined Radio Tactical (SDR-Tac) worth Rs 1000 crore on 08 February 2021.

The SDR-Tac, jointly designed and developed by Defence Electronics Applications Laboratory (DEAL) of Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) through a consortium of domestic agencies and industry (Comprising Weapons and Electronics Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE), Bharat Electronics, Centre for Artificial Intelligence & Robotics (CAIR) and Indian Navy) will bring strategic depth to the Indian Navy.

The delivery will take place within three years. BEL is already supplying SDR Naval Combat (NC) version and SDR-Air is under user evaluation trial. DRDO and BEL are planning to provide latest SDR with the best security grading to the Indian Navy.

