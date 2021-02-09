Lupin receives USFDA approval for Tavaborole Topical Solution

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Tavaborole Topical Solution, 5%, from the United States Food and Drug Administration, to market a generic equivalent of Kerydin Topical Solution, 5%, of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

The product will be manufactured at Lupin's facility in Pithampur, India.

Tavaborole Topical Solution, 5%, is an oxaborole antifungal indicated for the topical treatment of onychomycosis of the toenails due to Trichophyton rubrum or Trichophyton mentagrophytes.

Tavaborole Topical Solution (RLD: Kerydin) had estimated annual sales of USD 76 million in the U. S. (IQVIA MAT December 2020).

