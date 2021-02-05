Bharat Electronics signs MoU with BPL Medical Technologies

-
For co-operation on providing affordable healthcareBharat Electronics and BPL Medical Technologies on 04 February 2021 entered into an MoU for co-operation in the field of medical products and solutions to provide affordable health care for the country and also to leverage the policy initiatives of the Indian Government, such as Make in India.
BEL and BPL Medical Technologies are inclined to co-operate and work together pursuant to which necessary manufacturing ToT and License Grant shall be made to BEL by BPL Medical to enable manufacture and sale of Patient Monitoring Systems and C-ARM Surgical Imaging System.
