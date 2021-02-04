Phoenix Mills allots 23,800 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 23,800 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each fully paid-up to the grantees upon exercise of stock options pursuant to The Phoenix Mills Employees Stock Option Plan 2007.

Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up Equity Share Capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 34,36,00,032 consisting of 17,18,00,016 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 34,36,47,632 consisting of 17,18,23,816 Equity Shares of Rs 2/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)