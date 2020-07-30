Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd Slips 4.06%

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 16.34% over last one month compared to 6.15% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 9.66% rise in the SENSEX

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd fell 4.06% today to trade at Rs 435.3. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index is down 0.93% to quote at 13447.71. The index is up 6.15 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd decreased 2.76% and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 2.69% on the day. The S&P BSE Oil&Gas index went up 1.59 % over last one year compared to the 2.15% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd has added 16.34% over last one month compared to 6.15% gain in S&P BSE Oil&Gas index and 9.66% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.24 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.58 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 549.7 on 21 Nov 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 252 on 24 Mar 2020.

