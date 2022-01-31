Bharti Airtel acquires 25% stake in Bengaluru based tech start-up Lavelle Networks

Bharti Airtel today announced an agreement to acquire appx. 25% equity stake in Bengaluru based technology startup, Lavelle Networks. The agreement is subject to applicable statutory approvals.

The home grown Lavelle Networks specialises in Software-defined Wide Area Network solutions and it serves a range of industry segments.

Its platform has connected several thousands of Indian enterprises from the nation's largest financial institutions to e-commerce networks.

As more enterprise move to cloud based applications to serve their customers in a digital-first eco system, they require on-demand and reliable network connectivity. As a result, there is a surge in demand for software defined solutions that have the agility to serve a cloud based hybrid IT environment.

