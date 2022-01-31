Century Plyboards (India) wins Khidderpore Docks contract

Century Plyboards (India) has bagged a contract to modernise and mechanise a cluster of six berths in Kolkata's Khidderpore Docks on a build-operate-own-transfer basis. Once fully operational, these berths under KPD -1 (West), will create additional port capacity in eastern India by installing mechanised systems to handle containers as well as clean bulk cargo.

The project will be the first instance of a public-private-partnership in Kolkata Dock System.

Once formalised, the Company is going to have a 30-year contract to run the operation on a build-operate-own-transfer basis.

