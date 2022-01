Hinduja Global Solutions expands its footprint in Australia

With acquisition of Diversify Offshore Staffing Solutions

Hinduja Global Solutions announced that the Board of its wholly owned subsidiary, HSG International Mauritius at its meet held on 28 January 2022 approved the acquisition of 100% stake in Diversify Offshore Staffing Solutions, Australia.

The acquisition of Diversify will open up Australia New Zealand (ANZ) as a new market for HGS Philippines, with the addition of a significant number of clients from that region. It will also supplement the company's portfolio in the US.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)