Bharti Airtel forms ESG committee

Bharti Airtel (Airtel) today announced that it has formed a Committee of Board of Directors (ESG Committee) to sharpen its focus towards its Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) agenda.

The ESG Committee will provide strategic guidance and oversight to the company's progress on ESG targets, initiatives and best practices.

This will also include initiatives to respond to challenges posed by climate change through sustainable business practices.

