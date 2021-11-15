Hindustan Construction - KEC International JV wins Chennai Metro Rail order worth Rs 1309 cr

-
ALSO READ
ITD Cementation announces completion of tunnelling work
ITD Cementation completes tunnelling work for Kolkata Metro East West Metro project
Aurionpro's transit business project goes-live in Lima
KEC International gains on securing deals worth Rs 1,157 crore across various biz
KEC International gains on bagging orders worth Rs 937 cr
-
Hindustan Construction Company in consortium with KEC International has been awarded Rs.1,309 crore contract by Chennai Metro Rail for the construction of 11.61 km elevated viaduct section and eleven elevated stations on Corridor 5 of phase II of the Chennai Metro. This is the second order secured by the HCC-KEC Consortium for Chennai Metro.
HCC share in the JV is 51% (i.e. Rs 668 crore).
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU