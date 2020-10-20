Bharti Infratel Ltd Surges 2.18%

Bharti Infratel Ltd has lost 7.1% over last one month compared to 16.82% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 4.23% rise in the SENSEX

Bharti Infratel Ltd gained 2.18% today to trade at Rs 185.05. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 0.99% to quote at 1000.35. The index is down 16.82 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HFCL Ltd increased 1.18% and Bharti Airtel Ltd added 1.03% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 0.14 % over last one year compared to the 3.03% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Bharti Infratel Ltd has lost 7.1% over last one month compared to 16.82% fall in S&P BSE Telecom index and 4.23% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 48446 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.92 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 295.75 on 02 Dec 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 121.25 on 19 Mar 2020.

