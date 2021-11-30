BHEL wins CII-EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence 2021

Bharat Heavy Electricals has achieved a major milestone in its journey of business excellence with four of its major units (Haridwar, Bhopal, Hyderabad & Trichy) winning accolade under the CII-EXIM Bank Award for Business Excellence 2021.

The Award is based on the internationally recognised European foundation of quality management (EFQM) excellence model.

While the company's Haridwar and Bhopal units have got the Platinum recognition award, the Trichy and Hyderabad units have been awarded the Gold Plus recognition. Significantly, BHEL was the first PSU to get the CII-EXIM Bank award in the year 2006.

