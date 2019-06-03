Big losses at Wall Street

Tariffs on unnerve investors

US stocks closed sharply lower on Friday, 31 May 2019 with the market logging its worst May since 2010, after unexpectedly announced plans to impose tariffs on imports from in an attempt to pressure the country to stem the flow of migrants across the U.S. border. Meanwhile, reports said may be readying fresh retaliatory moves against the U.S. in that trade dispute, while data showed a contraction in Chinese this month.

The dropped 354.84 points, or 1.4%, to 24,815.04. The S&P 500 index fell 36.80 points, or 1.3%, to 2,752.06 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.57 points, or 1.5%, to 7,453.15.

U.S. stocks, Treasury yields, and prices all dropped on Friday after Trump surprised the market by threatening to impose a 5% tariff rate on all goods imported from The 5% tariff rate will go into effect on June 10 and will increase incrementally during the summer to reach 25% on Oct. 1. The could remove these tariffs altogether if Mexico makes a concerted effort to curb the flow of undocumented migrants entering the U.S. Another trade dispute on top of a U.S.- trade war with no clear end in sight fueled ongoing concerns that trade tensions will lower economic, and earnings, growth prospects

Investors were also digesting negative economic news out of China, as contracted in May, weighed by weaker export orders amid escalating trade tensions with the U.S.

In the U.S., data showed April personal incomes rose 0.5%, while consumer spending rose 0.3%. The core personal-consumption expenditure, or PCE, index, the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure, rose 0.2%, in line with forecasts.

The University of Michigan's final consumer sentiment index reading for May came in at 100 versus an initial 102.4, but remained up from 97.2 in April.

Shares of auto makers with substantial production exposure to Mexico were under heavy pressure. Shares of fell 4.3%, while declined 2.3%. Japanese auto makers tumbled and French and German auto makers also took a beating.

The 2-yr yield dropped 12 basis points to 1.94%, and the 10-yr yield dropped nine basis points to 2.14%. The U.S. Dollar Index fell 0.4% to 97.76.

Bullion prices ended higher at Comex on Friday, 31 May 2019. Gold futures rallied on Friday, posting their highest finish in over seven weeks, as investors fled to the perceived safety of havens like precious metals amid fresh signs of escalation in tariff tensions between the U.S. and its global trade partners.

Gold for August delivery on Comex rallied by $18.70, or 1.5%, to settle at $1,311.0 an ounce. The saw its highest finish for a most-active contract since 10 April. The gains lifted prices, based on the most-active contracts, up 2.1% for the week, and up 2% for the month, after three-consecutive monthly losses. July silver added 7.6 cents, or 0.5%, to $14.567 an ounce, and saw a weekly rise of nearly 0.1%, but settled down 2.9% for May.

futures dropped more than 5% on Friday, 31 May 2019 logging hefty losses for the week and month, as U.S. tariffs on Mexico heightened concerns for the global and demand for oil, while also sending the U.S. stock market sharply lower. At the same time, more evidence this week of solid U.S. supplies continued to complicate the management of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries' own production cut, a policy due for review later in June.

Intermediate crude for July delivery on the lost $3.09, or 5.5%, to settle at $53.50 a barrel, the lowest finish for a front-month contract since Feb. 12. Front-month contract prices lost nearly 8.8% for the week and declined 16.3% for May. That was the worst monthly loss since November, when it skidded 22%.

On its expiration day, the July contract for global fell $2.38, or 3.6%, to end at $64.49 a barrel on ICE Futures the lowest settlement since Feb. 13. Front-month contract prices lost 11.4% month to date and wrapped up the week off 6.1% lower. August Brent the new front month, settled at $61.99, down $3.34, or 5.1%.

Looking ahead, investors will receive the ISM Manufacturing Index for May and Construction Spending for April on Monday.

