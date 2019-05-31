Australia Market ends higher

Headline indices of market closed edge above the boundary line on last trading session of the week and month, 31 May 2019, after hovering in negative terrain most of the time. Investors risk sentiments remain fragile after release of weaker than expected China's data and as US ramped up trade tensions globally by suddenly slapping tariffs on all goods from Meanwhile, ongoing trade fight between the U. S. and also continues to weigh on markets. sectors were mixed, with telecommunication, materials, industrials, and healthcare issues being notable gainers, while information technology, energy, and financials were notable losers. At closing bell, the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index advanced 4.77 points, or 0.07%, at 6,396.90 points, while the broader added 2.62 points, or 0.04%, at 6,491.80.

The risk sentiments were subdued as the Trump administration's move to escalate its trade war with other countries further shook already fragile risk sentiment in global financial markets. Investors feared U. S. Donald Trump's shock move to slap tariffs on risked tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession. will impose a 5per cent tariff from June 10, which would then rise steadily to 25per cent until illegal immigration across the southern border was stopped.

The outlook darkened further when a key measure of Chinese activity disappointed for May, questioning the effectiveness of Beijing's stimulus steps. China's official PMI for May fell into contraction territory. April's reading was 50.1, which was only marginally above the threshold for expansion, but May's reading was 49.4, which suggests that in May actually shrank. The most eye-catching sub-index is the "new orders index", which measures domestic This came down drastically from 51.4 in April to 49.8 in May. PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction. The official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises.

A separate survey, the indicator, features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms. The manufacturing PMI is due on June 3.

The ongoing trade fight between the U. S. and also continues to weigh on markets, following a recent escalation in rhetoric. Chinese said Thursday that provoking trade disputes amounted to naked economic terrorism. Also, has reportedly halted soy purchases from the U. S.

Investors clearly feared that opening a new front in the trade wars would threaten global and U. S. growth, and pressure central banks everywhere to consider new stimulus. On Thursday, of had said the central would act if inflation stays too low or global and financial risks endanger the economic outlook.

Shares of companies were weak after tumbled almost 4% overnight. Santos, Woodside Petroleum, and were down in a range of 2% to 3%.

Shares of banks and financials were lower. The big four banks - ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank, Commonwealth and - were down in a range of 0.3 percent to 1.3 percent.

CURRENCY NEWS: dollar was down against the U. S. dollar on Thursday. dollar was quoted at $0.6906, compared to $0.6934 on Thursday.

