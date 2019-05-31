Headline indices of the share market declined for third straight session Friday, 31 May 2019, as risk aversion selloff continued on weaker than expected China's data and as US ramped up trade tensions globally by suddenly slapping tariffs on all goods from Meanwhile, yen appreciation against greenback also dampened sentiments. The ongoing trade fight between the U. S. and also continues to weigh on markets. At closing bell, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average tumbled 1.6%, or 336.64 points, to 20,605.89, while the broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the was down 1.2%, or 18.49 points, at 1,513.49.

Total 32 issues of 33 subsectors of the declined, with shares in Mining, Transportation Equipment, Glass & Ceramics Products, Insurance, Oil & Coal Products, and Securities & Commodities Futures issues being notable losers.

The risk aversion selloff continued for third day in row as the Trump administration's move to escalate its trade war with other countries further shook already fragile risk sentiment in global financial markets. Investors feared U. S. Donald Trump's shock move to slap tariffs on risked tipping the United States, and maybe the whole world, into recession. will impose a 5per cent from June 10, which would then rise steadily to 25per cent until illegal immigration across the southern border was stopped.

The outlook darkened further when a key measure of Chinese activity disappointed for May, questioning the effectiveness of Beijing's stimulus steps. China's official PMI for May fell into contraction territory. April's reading was 50.1, which was only marginally above the threshold for expansion, but May's reading was 49.4, which suggests that in May actually shrank. The most eye-catching sub-index is the "new orders index", which measures domestic This came down drastically from 51.4 in April to 49.8 in May. PMI readings above 50 indicate expansion, while those below that signal contraction.

The official PMI survey typically polls a large proportion of big businesses and state-owned enterprises. A separate survey, the indicator, features a bigger mix of small- and medium-sized firms. The manufacturing PMI is due on June 3.

The ongoing trade fight between the U. S. and also continues to weigh on markets, following a recent escalation in rhetoric. Chinese said Thursday that provoking trade disputes amounted to naked economic terrorism. Also, has reportedly halted soy purchases from the U. S.

Investors clearly feared that opening a new front in the trade wars would threaten global and U. S. growth, and pressure central banks everywhere to consider new stimulus. On Thursday, of had said the central would act if inflation stays too low or global and financial risks endanger the economic outlook.

CURRENCY NEWS: Japanese yen appreciated against greenback on Friday, as demand for safe heaven resumed amid heightened trade tensions after unexpectedly said it will slap tariffs on all goods coming from its southern neighbour. The yen was up 0.25% at 109.335 per dollar and also made gains against the euro and Australian dollar.

