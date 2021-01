Biocon Biologics appoints director

With effect from 21 January 2021

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon announced today that it has inducted Professor Peter Piot to its Board as an Independent Director. Professor Piot, MD, PhD is the Director of the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine and the Handa Professor of Global Health.

Professor Piot has been appointed to the board of Biocon Biologics Limited for a period of three years starting 21 January 2021.

