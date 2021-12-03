Biocon's subsidiary receives US FDA nod for immunosuppressant medication

Biocon said that its subsidiary Biocon Pharma has received approval of its ANDA for mycophenolic acid from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).

The product is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients receiving a kidney transplant and is available in 180mg and 360mg strengths. "This approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of vertically integrated complex drug products, the company said in a statement.

Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune.

The company's consolidated net profit fell 18.3% to Rs 159.70 crore on a 5.2% increase in net sales to Rs 1,840.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

The scrip shed 0.11% to currently trade at Rs 366.85 on the BSE.

