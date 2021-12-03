Biocon's subsidiary receives US FDA nod for immunosuppressant medication

-
ALSO READ
Biocon's unit partners with Adagio Therapeutics for antibody treatment of Covid-19
Board of Biocon approves appointment of director
Biocon slips after weak Q1 performance
Dr Reddys relaunches OTC Naproxen Sodium Tablets in US
Biocon spurts after announcing strategic alliance with Serum Institute
-
Biocon said that its subsidiary Biocon Pharma has received approval of its ANDA for mycophenolic acid from the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA).
The product is indicated for the prophylaxis of organ rejection in adult patients receiving a kidney transplant and is available in 180mg and 360mg strengths. "This approval further adds to Biocon's portfolio of vertically integrated complex drug products, the company said in a statement.
Biocon is an innovation-led global biopharmaceuticals company committed to enhance affordable access to complex therapies for chronic conditions like diabetes, cancer and autoimmune.
The company's consolidated net profit fell 18.3% to Rs 159.70 crore on a 5.2% increase in net sales to Rs 1,840.40 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.
The scrip shed 0.11% to currently trade at Rs 366.85 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU