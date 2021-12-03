Volumes soar at Indian Energy Exchange Ltd counter

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd clocked volume of 24.58 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.56 lakh shares

Dish TV India Ltd, Container Corporation Of India Ltd, IFCI Ltd, Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 03 December 2021.

Indian Energy Exchange Ltd clocked volume of 24.58 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.39 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.56 lakh shares. The stock gained 8.48% to Rs.263.85. Volumes stood at 3.49 lakh shares in the last session.

Dish TV India Ltd clocked volume of 12.02 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 5.25 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.29 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.99% to Rs.18.95. Volumes stood at 51677 shares in the last session.

Container Corporation Of India Ltd registered volume of 2.32 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 4.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48303 shares. The stock rose 1.19% to Rs.648.20. Volumes stood at 52407 shares in the last session.

IFCI Ltd clocked volume of 27.7 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.46 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 11.24 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.62% to Rs.13.85. Volumes stood at 57.41 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd witnessed volume of 27616 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14148 shares. The stock increased 7.33% to Rs.2,486.35. Volumes stood at 84059 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)