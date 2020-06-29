Biopac India Corporation reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 80.86% to Rs 0.58 croreNet Loss of Biopac India Corporation reported to Rs 2.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 80.86% to Rs 0.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 11.09 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 23.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 75.74% to Rs 4.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.583.03 -81 4.9120.24 -76 OPM %-67.24-28.05 --150.92-65.07 - PBDT-1.17-2.03 42 -11.06-17.69 37 PBT-1.98-3.36 41 -14.55-23.13 37 NP-2.37-3.31 28 -11.09-23.12 52
