Aurionpro Solutions standalone net profit rises 341.48% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 54.48% to Rs 52.10 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 341.48% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.48% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.14% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.76% to Rs 266.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

52.10114.45266.31331.8922.658.7813.4813.3811.787.8830.9858.717.655.2516.2948.965.961.3510.2936.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)