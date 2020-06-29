Aurionpro Solutions standalone net profit rises 341.48% in the March 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 54.48% to Rs 52.10 crore

Net profit of Aurionpro Solutions rose 341.48% to Rs 5.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 54.48% to Rs 52.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 114.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 72.14% to Rs 10.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 36.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 19.76% to Rs 266.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 331.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales52.10114.45 -54 266.31331.89 -20 OPM %22.658.78 -13.4813.38 - PBDT11.787.88 49 30.9858.71 -47 PBT7.655.25 46 16.2948.96 -67 NP5.961.35 341 10.2936.93 -72

Mon, June 29 2020. 19:22 IST

