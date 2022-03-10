Birla Niyaara receives overwhelming response with bookings of Rs 1000 cr

Birla Niyaara, the flagship project of Birla Estates (wholly owned subsidiary of Century Textiles & Industries), has received an overwhelming response and recorded sales of Rs 1000 crore booking value making it the most successful launch in MMR in the recent times.

The 14-acre integrated development in Worli, South Mumbai's most sought-after neighbourhood, has sold over 150 units till date in Phase 1.

Birla Niyaara is also one-of-a-kind in the luxury segment, being India's only USGBC LEED pre-certified platinum residential project making it one of Worli's landmark integrated developments.

